Annapolis Yacht Sales expands to two locations

Annapolis Yacht Sales recently announced the addition of two new locations, expanding their ability to better provide both new and brokerage boat sales throughout the Chesapeake Bay region. They have also released details on their continued development of trends as a one-stop shop focused on client satisfaction. According to company president, Mark Andrews, the new locations and development will allow customers better access to explore in-stock boats while interacting with experienced sales teams.

“The addition of Maryland sales offices at Tracey’s Landing and Rock Hall, is in response to the significant volume of both sailboat and powerboat clients in these markets, in order to provide better access to the Washington, DC, southern Maryland and Northern Chesapeake areas.” According to Andrews, “Annapolis Yacht Sales has held fantastic events at Herrington Harbor North and we look forward to being part of the marina community.”

Annapolis Yacht Sales has also added the sales location in Rock Hall, Maryland through a partnership with S & J Yachts. AYS is very pleased to be aligned with the experienced team at

S & J Yachts and looks forward to bringing the Beneteau, Lagoon, and Edgewater boat lines to Rock Hall and its significant boating community. Annapolis Yacht Sales will work closely with the S & J team to provide unparalleled levels of quality customer service and support.

Adding to the physical expansion, Annapolis Yacht Sales is continuing to build upon its history as the leading yacht dealership on the Chesapeake Bay. Working with industry leaders, AYS has been developing and will be rolling out a new Mid-Atlantic Brokerage Academy. This will help set new high standards to the boat-buying client experience. “We will continue to set the bar high for professional yacht salesmanship through development and increased efficiencies in sales and marketing,” said Andrews. “This was initiated last year and has continued to build upon our heritage of excellence.”

“With the addition of new locations and the significant expansion of our Sales, Marketing, and Service capabilities, we feel strongly that Annapolis Yacht Sales is well positioned to maintain our market share as the region’s leading new and brokerage yacht dealership,” states Andrews. “Annapolis Yacht Sales is proud to expand upon our 65-plus year history and to continue to help make our customers’ Nautical Dreams come true.”

New Location addresses:

Annapolis Yacht Sales, Herrington Harbor North

389 Deale Rd | Building #13 2nd Floor | Tracey’s Landing, MD 20779

S&J Yachts

5774 N Main St | Rock Hall, MD 21661

Learn more about Annapolis Yacht Sales at www.annapolisyachtsales.com or call 410.267.8181

We spoke with Annapolis Yacht Sales for a Legacy Business Spotlight. Please have a listen.

