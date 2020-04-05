Annapolis Towne Centre donates $3000 to help feed students

The Annapolis Towne Centre announces a donation of $3,000 to the 21st Century Education Foundation derived from the success of their Buy a Meal, Give a Meal campaign. The 21st Century Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) established to support the students & teachers of Anne Arundel County Public Schools. In light of recent events, they ensure local students in need of food are still able to receive meals during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Over the course of the ten day campaign, the Annapolis Towne Centre encouraged community members to order take-out, delivery or curbside pick-up from their participating restaurants. A percentage of the net proceeds of sales was then calculated for the donation.

“We are grateful for the support from our community and participating restaurants,” said Heather Ernst, Marketing Director for the Annapolis Towne Centre. “Each day we are exploring new ways to help support our community and provide care during this unpredictable time.”

Restaurants such as Neo Pizza, Giolitti Fine Italian Market & Delicatessen, Baltimore Coffee & Tea Company, Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar, and P.F. Changs displayed their unwavering flexibility as the public health issue continued to evolve; coming together to offer a variety of specials and ordering options. Families looking to add some fun to their dinner time ordered taco boxes from Paladar or pizza kits from Neo Pizza. Giolitti Fine Italian Market & Delicatessen offered an option for grocery pick-up. For the caffeine lovers, Baltimore Coffee & Tea Company sold at-home brewing whole bean and ground coffee.

“We are thrilled to have been a part of this inspiring campaign,” said Mark Bolan, Owner of Neo Pizza. Supporting the community is the least we could do and we couldn’t have done it without the help of our loyal customers. Whether it be ordering delivery, carryout, purchasing gift cards, or your kind words – we are wholeheartedly appreciative for the continued outpouring love and support.”

