Annapolis Town Center and Symmetry present Tunes From the Town to benefit AMFM

The nation is facing many unprecedented economic challenges and disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the hit to the entertainment industry, Annapolis Town Center and Symmetry Creative Agency announce their recent partnership to support local musicians.

Venues across the world have closed due to the stay-at-home mandate resulting in many musicians’ inability to to book performances and leaving artists with no other means to generate some form of income. These two organizations plan to launch a dual campaign, providing artists who are impacted with a platform for the financial support they are so desperately in need of.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to help members of our local community during these uncertain times,” said Ben Isenberg Principal of Symmetry Agency. “Partnerships such as this prove that in the midst of unprecedented times comes unity and inspiring compassionate care for society.”

Annapolis Town Center and Symmetry have partnered with Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians (AMFM); a non-profit organization providing temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis area musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, and other circumstances.

Together the organizations are urging the community to support local musicians with a donation to AMFM. To support this campaign, Annapolis Town Center and Symmetry will match dollar for dollar every donation made by the end of April, up to a total of $5,000. With the support of the community this campaign can help raise $10,000.

“In recognition of the enormity of this crisis and the scope of those affected, we at AMFM cannot, likewise, overstate our gratitude for the strong and continued support from the local community, business and individual, to ensure that the joy and comfort provided by our rich and diverse music community will continue to thrive in Annapolis.” Matt McConville, President of AMFM.

In an effort to further encourage physical distance and community connection, the Annapolis Town Center has made the decision to forgo this year’s summer concerts. In its place, they will host Tunes of the Town, a virtual concert series, held nightly from April 15 – May 2. This series will help support and promote the virtual acts already being performed by local musicians around the county.

“The most important measure to take during this time is to stay home,” said Anthony Henry, General Manager of Annapolis Town Center. “This is our way of aiding the community in taking the proper precautions, while still being able to come together and enjoy the diverse artistic creativity that our county embodies.”

Over the course of the 18 night series, different acts will be given the opportunity to cross-post their live streaming performance via the Annapolis Town Center and Visit Annapolis’ Facebook pages. Followers of both organizations social channels and the designated performers channel can stream for free from the comfort of their own home. Artists will receive 100% of the proceeds from tips received during the performances.

“Although we must remain physically separated, our hope with this virtual concert series is to connect the community on a deeper level; uniting socially and sharing the talents of our areas diverse musicians while providing joy and entertainment to everyone at home during this troubling time,” said Henry.

For more information on how to donate and a full schedule of the acts, check out VisitATC.com.

