Annapolis Police make arrest in recent Ben’s Drive murder

The Annapolis Police Department has made an arrest in the shooting death of Leslie Saunders on Ben’s Drive on March 15, 2020.

In a press conference shortly following the shooting, Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson indicated that the department had several significant leads they were working on and declined to elaborate for fear of jeopardizing the investigation.

Through investigation, detectives identified a suspect in this murder, identified as a 21-year old man from Annapolis. Police applied for and received an arrest warrant charging the suspect with first and second degree murder along with seven other charges.

On April 3, members of the Annapolis Police, working with officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, arrested the suspect in the unit block of Old Mill Bottom Road.

Detectives continue to investigate this incident and we urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-260-3439. Alternatively, you can submit anonymous tips through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

