Annapolis Police investigating shooting on West Street

Not much information is available, but the Annapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on West Street on Sunday night.

At about 6:30pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for an adult male with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear but it occurred somewhere along West Street and detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

