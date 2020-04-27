“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Police investigating shooting on West Street

| April 27, 2020, 09:07 AM

Rams Head

Not much information is available, but the Annapolis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on West Street on Sunday night.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

At about 6:30pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for an adult male with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear but it occurred somewhere along West Street and  detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here