“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Police investigating home invasion and armed robbery

| April 07, 2020, 08:41 AM

Rams Head

The Annapolis Police Department is searching for two males suspected of being involved in a home invasion and armed robbery in a Marc’s Court home last night.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

At 11:30pm on March 6, 2020, a female victim reported that two unknown males forced their way into her apartment on Marc’s Court in the Bay Ridge Gardens community.

The suspects struck her in the face with a gun, forced her into the bedroom, displaying handguns and demanding money.

The suspects took money and the victim’s cell phone and fled in an unknown direction.

This community has seen an uptick in crime in recent months with a murder on March 15th and an armed robbery on March 18th.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here