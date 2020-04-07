Annapolis Police investigating home invasion and armed robbery

The Annapolis Police Department is searching for two males suspected of being involved in a home invasion and armed robbery in a Marc’s Court home last night.

At 11:30pm on March 6, 2020, a female victim reported that two unknown males forced their way into her apartment on Marc’s Court in the Bay Ridge Gardens community.

The suspects struck her in the face with a gun, forced her into the bedroom, displaying handguns and demanding money.

The suspects took money and the victim’s cell phone and fled in an unknown direction.

This community has seen an uptick in crime in recent months with a murder on March 15th and an armed robbery on March 18th.

