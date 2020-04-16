Annapolis’ first walk-up COVID-19 testing site to open on Monday

The City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County Department of Health will open a walk-up COVID-19 testing site in Parole. The first location for walk-up testing will accept patients with an appointment on Monday, April 20, 2020.

“One of the keys to moving our City beyond this pandemic is testing and I have been pushing for more testing from day one,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “We appreciate the County giving us the tools to bring testing into communities so that we can focus resources on the places that need it the most.”

The testing site will begin with a limited number of tests on Monday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Parole Health Center, located at 1950 Drew St, Annapolis, MD 21401. Patients who require COVID-19 testing must be symptomatic and have an appointment. Schedule a test by calling the Anne Arundel County Department of Health COVID-19 Health Line at 410-222-7256. Department of Health staff will screen callers and schedule appointments over the phone.

Testing is available only to residents who meet the Anne Arundel County Department of Health’s testing criteria. Insured patients may be asked to provide insurance information. Uninsured patients will be tested without charge. On April 11, 2020, the federal government issued guidance to ensure that costs for diagnostic testing and other related services, be conducted at no cost to the patient. This effort is part of a strategy to slow the spread of the virus by removing financial barriers that might otherwise prohibit people from taking action to get necessary COVID-19 tests and health services.

“Having COVID-19 testing available in the City is a critical piece of our strategy to help Annapolis move beyond this pandemic,” said OEM Director Kevin Simmons.

The walk-up testing will continue weekly at various locations within the municipal limits of the City of Annapolis. The testing model allows us to bring testing to some of the most vulnerable communities in the City of Annapolis.

Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said, “As Health Officer for Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis, I’m excited about this partnership. The walk-up testing site will make it easier for people to get tested and eliminates the need to have a car. Our health department will be offering free COVID-19 testing, along with educational materials, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. We’re eliminating financial and transportation barriers to make sure that everybody gets the care they need during this pandemic.”

