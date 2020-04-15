An update from Galway Bay, Brian Boru, Killarney House, and Pirates Cove

While Galway Bay, Brian Boru, Killarney House, and Pirates Cove are closed during the COVID-19 Pandemic, they are still busy reaching out and helping out community! Here’s their latest update!

Anne Arundel County Police Department. We have had a tremendous response from the community for our 1st Responder Meals Fund! To date we have received orders for over 300 special lunches and dinners to be provided to staff at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Riva Fire Department, and the Southern, Eastern, and Northern Districts of theDepartment.

We have found the following options work best for meals to be delivered:

Shepherd’s Pie

Beef Stew

Cottage Pie (Chicken)

Meatloaf Dinner

Chicken Rice Bowl

Corned Beef Sandwiches

Mixed Greens/Vinaigrette Salad w/Salmon or Chicken

We plan to continue to offer dinners and lunches once a week for as long as this lasts. If your company (or family) would like to sponsor a meal, we are offering any of the above at the special price of $10 per meal. If you want to add a $2 tip per meal, the tip will go to our employee relief fund to help our team members most in need during this difficult time. We will take care of the preparation and delivery and let the recipients know who sponsored their meals.

If you are interested in donating to either (or both) funds, please click on one of the links below or visit any of the restaurant websites (there’s a link at the top of each site):

THANK YOU for your support!

