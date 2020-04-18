AMFM plans to award $4000 in summer music program grants

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM) plans to award $4,000 in grants from its David Glaser Education Fund, to be shared among three organizations whose local summer music programs benefit underserved students in the greater Annapolis area. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the grants are conditional and will be awarded if the summer youth programs can proceed.

Creating Communities’ Arts Mentorship Academy is a weeklong summer intensive for students ages 8– 17 that includes five sessions per day in four core arts areas and a special arts workshop or concert. The Peabody Preparatory’s one‐week intensive program is designed for singers in middle to high school to experience the professional discipline of preparing songs and poetry for performance. Maryland Hall’s Interactive Camp for Aspiring Musicians is a weeklong camp for ages 12 and up that culminates in an on-stage performance showcase.

“We had an impressive pool of applicants,” says AMFM President Matt McConville. “Our funds will allow disadvantaged youth to be mentored in music for a full week, and that could be life changing. We’re pleased to honor David Glaser’s legacy in this way.”

The grants are just one of AMFM’s youth programs. The Tim King Scholarship Fund, which provides funding for music instruction at Bates Middle School and subsidies for underserved students who take lessons with local music organizations, will be awarding a $5,000 scholarship to a high school senior intending to pursue a bachelor’s degree in music performance in May.

AMFM is a nonprofit organization that was created to provide financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. It is currently providing relief for gigs lost due to COVID-19 related venue closures. The organization raises funds through donations and through music events that showcase local professional talent. Its “In the Vane of Van Morrison” fundraiser, which was scheduled for March 16, 2020, has been postponed due to the pandemic.

For more information about AMFM and the David Glaser Education Fund, visit www.am‐fm.org.

