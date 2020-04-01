Admiral Heights fire displaces two, sends two firefighters to hospital

The Annapolis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the Admiral Heights neighborhood that sent two firefighters to a local hospital.

Content Continues Below

On March 31, 2020 at 9:45pm, the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Ludlow Road in the City’s Admiral Heights neighborhood for a house fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews found fire coming from a rear bedroom window. After making entry to the home, the fire was located and extinguished. Extinguishment was further complicated due to hoarding conditions inside the home.

Two firefighters were injured and transported to the hospital in stable condition. 48 firefighters from Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, and the U Naval Academy responded and the fire tool about 20 minutes to place under control.

Two residents were displaced and were being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB