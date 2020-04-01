“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Admiral Heights fire displaces two, sends two firefighters to hospital

| April 01, 2020, 07:17 AM

Rams Head

The Annapolis Fire Department is investigating a house fire in the Admiral Heights neighborhood that sent two firefighters to a local hospital.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

On March 31, 2020 at 9:45pm, the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Ludlow Road in the City’s Admiral Heights neighborhood for a house fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews found fire coming from a rear bedroom window. After making entry to the home, the fire was located and extinguished. Extinguishment was further complicated due to hoarding conditions inside the home.

Two firefighters were injured and transported to the hospital in stable condition. 48 firefighters from Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, and the U Naval Academy responded and the fire tool about 20 minutes to place under control.

Two residents were displaced and were being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here