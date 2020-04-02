A COVID-19 update from Anne Arundel County (April 2, 2020)

This morning, County Executive Steuart Pittman led a conference call with an update on the County’s efforts in battling the COVID-19 pandemic in the County. Below are bullet points from that conference call.

One Anne Arundel County Police officer has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus and is currently hospitalized.

The Anne Arundel County Transportation Department has instituted a Grocery Shopping Shuttle. From 7am to 2pm the transportation department will take seniors (Tuesday only) and those without transportation to and from grocery stores. Call 410-222-0025 to arrange a ride. They also have plans in place to shop for someone unable to physically shop themselves.

There have been 132 reported violations of the Governor’s Executive Order. This includes congregating in groups of 10 or more and non-essential businesses. 95 of them were found to be not in violation and 37 were issued warnings. There were no arrests or citations issued.

Domestic violence is on the increase. Year to date in 2019 the County logged 787 incidents. In 2020, that number has increased to 989. This represents a 25% increase from last year.

Total cases in Anne Arundel County is 206 cases and the Health Department is seeing 25-30 new cases daily. They have ramped up staffing to be able to handle 100 new cases daily. There are currently 3 fatalities.

There has been a slight uptick in child abuse cases from last year. In March 2019 there were 17 reported cases; in 2020 the number of reported cases are 21.

The Anne Arundel County Public Schools are preparing to distribute Chromebooks for students who do not have the technology for remote learning. Graded school work will begin on April 14, 2020.

8,981 Anne Arundel County residents applied for unemployment last week which represents about 10% of the state applications. SNAP (food stamp) applications also increased. February 2020 applications were 939 and March 2020 were 2,419.

The AAEDC released a document of resources for businesses affected by the COVID-19 Virus:

Download (PDF, 4.64MB)

