51 COVID-19 deaths reported in Anne Arundel County nursing homes

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health today released year-to-date information about 256 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 51 COVID-19 deaths, at county nursing homes. Over the past months, the Department of Health, along with the County Department of Aging and Disabilities, has worked closely with the long-term care facilities by providing strike team testing and guidance on infection control, personal protective equipment, admissions, visitation and staff monitoring.

Governor Larry Hogan’s April 27 direction to release COVID-19 data about congregate facilities opens a gateway for Maryland jurisdictions to share more data with the public.

“Information, awareness and transparency are important in our county’s fight against COVID-19,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “I commend the Department of Health for providing this data that gives the public a better understanding of this disease and its impact on our community.”

The impacted facilities year-to-date are:

Facility Positive Residents Deaths FutureCare Chesapeake 71 16 Crofton Care and Rehabilitation Center 43 9 Genesis-Waugh Chapel Center 38 6 South River Health and Rehabilitation Center 27 5 Fairfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 25 6 Heritage Harbour Health & Rehabilitation 23 5 Marley Neck Health & Rehabilitation Center 9 1 North Arundel Health & Rehabilitation Center 9 2 The Harbor at Ginger Cove 5 0 Genesis-Severna Park Center 3 1 The Arbor, Baywoods of Annapolis 2 0 Genesis-Spa Creek Center 1 0 Totals 256 51

“Residents of nursing homes account for more than half of the COVID-19 deaths in our county,” said Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman, M.D. “We are taking additional action to protect our most vulnerable populations — the elderly and those with chronic conditions.”

These actions include advising facilities on addressing staff shortages, enhanced symptom monitoring, and proactive testing of residents and employees.

“Our nursing home residents are the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said County Department of Aging and Disabilities Director Pam Jordan. “Providing this information allows the community to see the necessity of practicing healthy hygiene, staying home and other measures to slow the spread. Together we must protect our most vulnerable and those who care for them.”

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Department of Health’s website, www.aahealth.org/COVID19; email [email protected]; or call the COVID-19 Health Line at 410-222-7256 Monday-Thursday 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., or Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

