Woman killed, toddler injured in Severn crash

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Severn that killed a Severn woman and sent a 4-year old to the hospital with serious injuries.

On March 30, 2020 at approximately 4:00pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Town Center Boulevard and Charter Oaks Boulevard in Severn for a single vehicle crash.

A Kia Forte was southbound on Town Center Boulevard approaching Charter Oaks Boulevard and for an unknown reason, went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a curb and ultimately a tree.

The driver, identified as Peggie Chapman, 33, of Severn, was pronounced dead on the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

A 4-year old passenger was taken to an area hospital for treatment with serious injuries.

Preliminarily, police believe the primary cause of the crash appears to be the driver failing to remain in a single lane. Speed does not appear to have contributed to this crash. Drug and alcohol use are pending toxicology results.

