West River man arrested for child pornography

On October 25, 2019, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation in reference to a report of the uploading child of pornographic images to a website. The information was provided by the “National Center for Missing and Exploited Children” (NCMEC) which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization.

After an investigation, on January 15, 2020, detectives responded to the 1000 block of Biltmore Avenue in West River Maryland. The suspect, identified as a 68-year old man and the sole occupant of the residence, permitted detectives to search his electronic devices for any possible child pornography. During the search of a computer, child pornography was observed and the device was then secured as evidence which was later forensically analyzed.

After receiving the results from the forensic examination confirmed the presence of child pornography, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect charging him with ten counts of possession of child pornography. On March 26, 2020, he was placed under arrest without incident.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP (866-756-2587).

