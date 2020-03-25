“Herrmann
Second Midshipman tests positive for COVID-19 virus

| March 24, 2020, 08:06 PM

USNA 175On March 23, a second U.S. Naval Academy midshipman tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The midshipman is currently self-isolated at their residence and is receiving supportive and medical care in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Personnel with whom the individual has had close contact with have been notified and are in self-quarantine.

Military health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been in close contact and possibly exposed. Depending on the results of that investigation, additional precautionary measures may be taken.

The Naval Academy is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. We remain in close coordination with state and federal public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and local population.

