Rotary extends deadline for Annapolis scholarships

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is accepting scholarship applications from graduating seniors attending Annapolis area high schools in zip codes 21401, 21403, 21409, and 21144, and home-schooled students.

Up to four cash scholarship awards of $1,500 each are available to area students who plan to attend an accredited college or university and who have demonstrated a commitment to community services.

The Scholarship funds must be used to help defray college expenses.

Relatives of Rotary members are ineligible for these awards.

The deadline to apply has been extended to May 1, 2020. For more information and a copy of the application, email [email protected] or visit www.annapolisrotary.org/scholarships.

