Reminder, County Police encourage phone or online reporting of minor calls for service

In the interest of public safety for our community members, The Anne Arundel County Police Department will be increasing its efforts to increase social distancing and reduce the chance of spreading the COVID-19 virus. The Anne Arundel County Police Department has implemented a policy of taking certain police reports for relatively minor and non-violent crimes by telephone. If you are calling to file a police report, you may be told that an officer will call you back to take the information for your report.

To increase social distancing, we strongly suggest you consider filing your report online if you are reporting any of the following crimes:

Destruction to a vehicle

Destruction of property/vandalism

Theft from a vehicle

Thefts of vehicle parts and accessories

Tampering with a vehicle

Attempted vehicle theft

Credit or debit card theft

Identify theft

Lost property

Telephone misuse

Trespassing (not in progress)

Criteria for filing an online report are listed on the website. You do not need to call the police department first to fill an Online Crime Report. The direct web link to the Anne Arundel County Police Department online Crime Reporting is:

www.aacounty.org/departments/police-department/forms-publications/crime-report/index.html

​Online Crime Reporting is not an immediate response system. Online Crime Reporting allows you to report certain crimes or incidents online without waiting for a police officer to respond to your location or leaving your home, but still have the incident documented. Reports submitted through this portal will be reviewed on the day submitted or next business day. By using this online resource, you enable police officers to remain in service for higher priority calls.

Your crime or incident must have occurred in Anne Arundel County, Maryland to file your report. The Arundel County Police Department does not have primary jurisdiction in the City of Annapolis, BWI Airport (including Amtrak or light rail trains), or any federally owned land or property such as Fort Meade, NSA, Naval Academy, Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, etc. If the incident occurred in or at any of these locations, you must contact the appropriate agency with primary jurisdiction.

The safety of the Anne Arundel County Community is of the upmost importance and we urge members of the public to use our online and telephone reporting systems as appropriate.

