Recreational boating is NOT allowed under Hogan’s Stay at Home Executive Order

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has released the legal interpretation that recreational boating will NOT be allowed under the most recent Executive Order by Governor Hogan in the battle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maryland DNR was very clear in the policy posted to their website last night:

Under the executive order, no Marylander should leave their home except for an essential reason. Therefore, recreational boating is not allowed. Limited hunting and limited recreational fishing and crabbing can continue to provide sustenance, however social distancing must be adhered to strictly. No permits for fishing tournaments, including virtual tournaments, will be issued by the department until further notice. Commercial fishing is deemed essential and may continue since it is part of the food supply chain.

The Department of Natural Resources’ own Natural Resources Police will be enforcing the Executive Order.

