No Coronavirus for Mayor Buckley

| March 25, 2020, 07:09 PM

Annapolis Mayor, Gavin Buckley

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley got some good news on Wednesday evening when the COVID-19 test from a person he was exposed to came back negative for coronavirus. Buckley had restricted his personal movements since Monday when he was informed that he may have had contact with a person who was being tested.

Buckley conducted City business from his home over the three days while awaiting test results. He never had any symptoms and was not tested himself.

“I am getting used to virtual meetings,” Buckley said. “It’s a bit of a new way of life for all of us.”

Buckley will resume some public appearances but will continue to maintain social distancing and CDC-recommended preventive measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.

