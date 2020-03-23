MVA business? Amongst this pandemic, a tag and tile agency might be your best bet

Maryland’s extensive network of vehicle titling agencies is the best option for motorists who need immediate tag and titling services, the president of the Maryland Vehicle Titling Association (MVTA) said, in light of the announcement from Governor Larry Hogan that the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) will now see customers on a “by appointment only” basis.

Governor Hogan made his announcement as part of the state’s initial comprehensive response to reduce exposure to, and the spread of, coronavirus (COVID-19).

Beth Caro, Chair of the MVTA and owner of Tag & Title Service of Maryland in Edgewater, said the MVA title agencies are remaining open for business during their normal hours without the need for appointments.

“People can simply walk in and get the tag and titling work they need to have done, efficiently and professionally,” said Caro. “No appointments are necessary. We are here to support the MVA because we know they simply can’t handle the demand under this new policy. We are working hand-in-hand with the state and MVA to best serve our citizens.”

Caro said motorists can access the full list of authorized MVTA agencies on their website to find the locations that are most convenient.

A 501c6 non-profit organization, the MVTA was formed in 2011 to represent tag and title agents and other related industry professionals. All MVTA agents are licensed by the Maryland MVA.

