MD sees largest spike of COVID-19 cases, Carroll county outbreak in care facility

| March 29, 2020, 12:47 PM

Between March 28th and 28th, Maryland saw the largest jump in confirmed COVID 19 cases across the state. As of 10:00am, Maryland is reporting a total of 1,239 cases with 10 deaths from the virus.

In Anne Arundel County, the number is now at 99 with one death.

Sixty-six residents of the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, have tested positive, with 11 currently hospitalized. Governor Hogan released a statement late last night, “Tonight, Maryland has experienced a tragic coronavirus outbreak at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy. Multiple state agencies are on the scene and working closely with the local health department and the facility as they take urgent steps to protect additional residents and staff who may have been exposed.”

Early on Sunday morning, Alderman Ross Arnett from the City of Annapolis sent out an email to his constituents with the subject line “Know Your Coronavirus Enemy.” In the email, the Alderman offered what he admits is third hand information on the COVID-19 Virus. One part of it suggests that Listerine may be effective.  This has been refuted by Listerine in their FAQ page for COVID-19.

Authorities from the CDC, WHO, the State and Local Health departments have all warned about second and third hand advice.   The Alderman’s email is below.

Download (PDF, 61KB)

