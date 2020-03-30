March 30, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (COP ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT, STEEP INCREASE IN COVID-19, BLUES FEST NEWS)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSOR: Many thanks to Solar Energy Services for sponsoring this podcast. If you think solar is in your future, please give Rick Peters and his team a call at 410-923-6090.

Today…An Anne Arundel police Sergeant has been arrested for domestic assault. Child Porn in West River. Annapolis crime is up in 2019. Mandatory online reporting of minor crimes in Anne Arundel. Steep increase in COVID-19 cases in Maryland and an outbreak in a nursing home. Annapolis Alderman sends out false info on battling COVID-19. The Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival has been canceled for 2020 and rescheduled for 2021. Saturday’s Legacy Business Spotlight was with Rachel Varn and Pedal Power Kids; and we’re pausing this series until we can get face to face with more local businesses. And finally, a Friday special podcast about obtaining health insurance in the midst of this pandemic–the Maryland Health Connection has a solution!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Finally, Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina has your Monday Money Report with some calming insight on your money!

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 7:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2020, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast