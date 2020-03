March 27, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (DAYCARES CLOSE, UNEMPLOYMENT UP, BIKESHARE SHUT DOWN)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…The Annapolis Rotary has extended the deadline for scholarships for local high school seniors. COVID-19 cases on the rise in Maryland along with unemployment claims. All Maryland public and private child care centers to close down this afternoon. A tag and title agency is a workaround for the closed MVA offices if you need it! Pace, the Annapolis bikeshare program, is shutting down because of the virus. And absent a lot to do this weekend, we recommend the Annapolis Film Festival–streaming to your television this weekend!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

