March 26, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (SCHOOL RETURN DELAYED 4 WEEKS, UPDATED RESOURCES, BUCKLEY IN THE CLEAR )

Today…Comcast is opening up free Wifi to all. An update to our resources page. School Superintendent says kids will not return to schools until at least April 24, 2020. Annapolis Mayor Buckley is cleared from the COVID-19 virus. Comptroller Francot urges banks and businesses to negotiate relief for businesses and consumers. The Annapolis Film Festival is about to kick off. And Latitude 38 is hosting a free community farmer’s market this morning!

It’s Thursday, which means the Annapolis Makerspace Minutes with Trevor. He’s back with some self-isolating thoughts!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

