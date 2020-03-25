March 25, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (CHILD PORN ARREST, BUCKLEY IN ISOLATION, LIBRARY LIFTS RESTRICTIONS, HAIRES STEP UP)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…A Crownsville man is charged with 10 counts of child pornography. A Severna Park man sentenced to 8 years for vehicular manslaughter. Mayor Buckley is in isolation after being exposed to someone being tested for COVID-19. Another Mid has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. Governor Hogan has a press conference at 11am. The Anne Arundel County Library lifts restrictions on digital content for delinquent accounts. And Dirk and Jessica Haire (State GOP Chairman and AACo County Councilwoman) are giving $10,000 to support local restaurants and residents.

