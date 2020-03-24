March 24, 2020 | Daily News Brief | (MURDER IN GLEN BURNIE, BUSINESSES CLOSE, AND A COMMENTARY ABOUT LOCAL BUSINESSES)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSOR: Many thanks to Solar Energy Services for sponsoring this podcast. If you think solar is in your future, please give Rick Peters and his team a call at 410-923-6090.

Today…A Glen Burnie man is arrested in the stabbing death of his girlfriend. The IB Exams are cancelled worldwide. The Olympics are likely pushed to 2021. Governor Hogan closed all non-essential businesses and offered $175M to help them out. An AACC employee and a USNA Mid both tested positive for COVID-19. Hotel industry is poised to lay off 44% of their workforce. The Annapolis Symphony cancels more shows but starts a fund for its musicians. Latitude 38 will be hosting a free farmers market this week. And let’s give some social love to the Rams Head On Stage who is dark–they always give us tickets for you!

And of course, George from DMV Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

And I have a commentary on the businesses fighting for their lives and some of the comments I have seen online!

Content Continues Below

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 7:00am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2020, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast