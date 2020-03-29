Library extends closure into May

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) have announced the extension of the system’s closure through at least May 3, a decision made in consultation with public health officials. The previously scheduled opening day for library meeting room reservations has also been moved from April 6 to May 11, for events scheduled from June – December 2020.

“We regret having to extend this closure but the health and safety of our customers, staff and volunteers is paramount,” said Library CEO Skip Auld. “We look forward to welcoming back everyone soon.”

Library staff, eager to serve customers, have expanded their virtual program offerings on Facebook (www.facebook.com/aacpl) and Zoom including:

The Great Movies discussion club on Fridays at 7 pm

Mondays are Murder true crime discussion group on Monday, March 31 at 7 pm (Zoom)

Daily live storytimes from trained staff at 10:30 am (Monday-Friday on Facebook )

) Weekly bilingual storytimes on Tuesdays at 10:30 am ( Facebook )

) Weekly Babies in Bloom storytimes with Ms. Rebecca on Thursdays at 11:30 am (Facebook)

Miss Johanna’s STEM activity of the day at 1:15 pm (Facebook)

Information on virtual author and celebrity guided storytelling, educational resources (Facebook)

Information about these programs will be added to the library’s website and Facebook page in the coming days.

Every day, library staff are adding more digital resources to the systems’ extensive digital collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, streaming movies, music and databases available on the library’s website. Customers are encouraged to visit AACPL’s Cloud Library collection for the quickest access to the newest books.

Limits to some digital resources have also been eliminated including some content for adults on the Kanopy streaming service. Additionally, genealogists will enjoy having access to Ancestry.com Library Edition normally only available in library branches.

The library also continues breaking down barriers to customers. Customers signing up for a virtual library card online no longer need to visit at branch to continue using the card after 90 days. Anyone who lives, works or owns property in Maryland is eligible for an Anne Arundel County Public Library card.

The Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation has postponed this year’s For the Love of the Library from its original date of April 17 to the fall in the new Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library.

In addition, due to ongoing developments related to the COVID-19 situation, processing and acknowledgment of mailed donations may be delayed. If you prefer to make an online donation and receive immediate acknowledgement you may use the secure giving link on our website.

Customers can stay updated on changes to library services through the library’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) and on their website. No library fines and fees will be charged during the closure and customers are encouraged to hold on to books, movies and other items as bookdrops are also closed.

