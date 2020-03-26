Hospice GalaAn Evening Under the Tuscan Sky postponed until July

In an attempt to exercise the most appropriate precautions and ensure a healthy and safe environment for the community, Hospice of the Chesapeake is honoring the recommendation of Gov. Larry Hogan and electing to postpone and reschedule its previously scheduled April 4 “An Evening Under the Tuscan Sky” gala to Saturday, July 18. The venue has not changed: It will be held at the Hotel at the University of Maryland in College Park.

“Because this event has become something we all look forward to as an annual opportunity to gather together and celebrate the incredible work of the Hospice of the Chesapeake family, we have worked to reschedule the event,” President and CEO Ben Marcantonio said. “We believe, and are hopeful, most concerns about COVID-19 will be resolved by this date. So, between now and July, our celebration of our team, patients, families and volunteers will continue virtually instead of at the physical gathering we had planned for early April.”

The nonprofit is incredibly grateful for the many sponsors, ticket holders, elected officials, vendors, venue and the Gala Committee members who have committed time and energy in the planning of this event and apologizes for any inconvenience resulting in the postponement. For updates, visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/2020-gala.

