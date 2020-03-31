“Herrmann
Hospice cancels Fashion for a Cause event

| March 31, 2020, 01:20 PM

Rams Head

Given the recent COVID-19 concerns, and with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the State of Maryland, Hospice of the Chesapeake has decided to cancel the 12th annual Fashion for a Cause event scheduled for Thursday, June 4, at Porsche Annapolis.

The organization is incredibly grateful for the support of the event’s sponsors, including presenting sponsors, M&T Bank and Porsche Annapolis, as well as donors and vendors, for their understanding and continued support of the mission of the Chesapeake Kids program. The program provides care for children and adolescents who are living with advanced illness and family members who are struggling to cope with their illness or loss.

Director of Advancement and Volunteer Services Chris Wilson said that as a healthcare organization, the health and safety of patients, families and the community is its main priority and remains the primary focus of day-to-day activities. “Because this event is something the community looks forward to as a fun, yet important way to support the children and families who benefit from our program, we are working with Porsche Annapolis to see if we may be able to hold the event later this year when the time comes that it is once again safe for all to gather.”

To learn more about Hospice of the Chesapeake’s efforts to protect and educate its care teams, volunteers, patients and families regarding COVID-19, visitwww.hospicechesapeake.org/covid-19.

