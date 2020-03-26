Hogan: Largest one-day jump in COVID-19 cases, spike in unemployment claims

The State of Maryland now has 580 confirmed cases of COVID-19—an increase of 157 new cases, which is by far the largest one-day increase to date. There are more than 1,200 confirmed cases in the National Capital Region—in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. The number of cases

Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement:

“We are only at the beginning of this crisis, in our state, in the National Capital Region, and in America. As I have repeatedly stressed, we should continue to expect the number of cases to dramatically and rapidly rise.

“Today, we are also seeing an unprecedented increase in the number of Marylanders filing for unemployment. We are going to do everything we can to help people and small businesses get back on their feet.

“This battle is going to be much harder, take much longer, and be much worse than almost anyone comprehends. We have never faced anything like this ever before, and I continue to urge the people of our state to stay in place at home and stay safe.

“I want Marylanders to know that if we continue to lead and work together—if we rely on and help each other—together we will get through this crisis.”

