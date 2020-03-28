First COVID-19 death reported in Anne Arundel County

The Maryland Department of Health today confirmed the first death of an Anne Arundel County resident related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The individual was a man in his 80s. No other information has been released.

“We don’t yet know who he is, but we know that he is one of us,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “We want his family to know that we are there for them. This is the first death for our county, but we know that it won’t be the last. This loss should strengthen our resolve to act as though each of us are carriers of COVID-19, because any of us could be. We must all work to slow the spread of this dangerous virus.”

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends,” said Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, “This serves as an unfortunate reminder that we must practice social distancing and healthy hygiene to protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Additional details about the individual’s death will not be disclosed.

For updated local information, visit www.aacounty.org/coronavirus or www.aahealth.org/COVID-19. For medical questions about COVID-19, please call the COVID-19 Health Line at 410 -222-7256 or email [email protected]. Residents can also text “join COVID” to 30890 to receive regular updates by text message.

