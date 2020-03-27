“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Department of Aging goes virtual with activities and updates

| March 27, 2020, 04:52 PM

Rams Head

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities today launched the first in a series of daily updates, activities and virtual socialization in order to help older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers stay safe, connected and informed during the COVID-19 crisis.

The seven senior activity centers closed in response to the threat of COVID-19 on March 12, 2020.  The centers host hundreds of people a day who depend on meals, socialization, and activities that result in healthy outcomes.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

“Since the seven senior activity centers were closed earlier this month, all of us at the Department of Aging and Disabilities have been considering ways to keep our center members and the community at large engaged in some of their favorite activities,” said Pam Jordan, director, Department of Aging and Disabilities.  “The launch today is the first in a daily series that will continue to build content that is interesting and engaging for our community while they take the necessary precautions.”

Anyone from the public is welcome to follow along and participate in online exercise, art classes, crafts, line dancing, music and more!  Check us out here:

Arundel TV:

Comcast

98

Verizon

38

Broadstripe

98

HD Comcast

998

HD Verizon

1962

HD Broadstripe

498

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here