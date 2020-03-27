Department of Aging goes virtual with activities and updates

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities today launched the first in a series of daily updates, activities and virtual socialization in order to help older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers stay safe, connected and informed during the COVID-19 crisis.

The seven senior activity centers closed in response to the threat of COVID-19 on March 12, 2020. The centers host hundreds of people a day who depend on meals, socialization, and activities that result in healthy outcomes.

Content Continues Below

“Since the seven senior activity centers were closed earlier this month, all of us at the Department of Aging and Disabilities have been considering ways to keep our center members and the community at large engaged in some of their favorite activities,” said Pam Jordan, director, Department of Aging and Disabilities. “The launch today is the first in a daily series that will continue to build content that is interesting and engaging for our community while they take the necessary precautions.”

Anyone from the public is welcome to follow along and participate in online exercise, art classes, crafts, line dancing, music and more! Check us out here:

Arundel TV:

Comcast 98 Verizon 38 Broadstripe 98 HD Comcast 998 HD Verizon 1962 HD Broadstripe 498

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB