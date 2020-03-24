Crownsville man charged with child pornography

On June 24th, 2019, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation in reference to a report of child solicitation. It was reported that the administrators of an online forum identified a conversation involving a user who had engaged in a sexually explicit conversation with a juvenile. The information was provided by the “National Center for Missing and Exploited Children” (NCMEC) which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization.

Content Continues Below

As the result of issuing and executing several court orders, detectives identified the suspect as a 53-year old male from the 1100 block of Gum Bottom Road in Crownsville, Maryland. Detectives also identified the juvenile victim who is a resident of Fairfax County, Virginia.

On November 19th, 2019, detectives from the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit along with detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department executed a search warrant at the suspect’s address in Crownsville, Maryland. Numerous digital devices were seized as evidence in order that the electronic devices could be forensically analyzed. The suspect was on scene and interviewed in regards to the ongoing investigation.

After receiving the results from the forensic extraction of the digital devices seized during the search warrant, detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department recovered evidence of child solicitation and child pornography. The suspect was charged in December 2019, with solicitation of a minor under the age of 15 by Fairfax County Police.

On March 18th, 2020, Anne Arundel County Child Abuse detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect charging him with ten (10) counts of possession of child pornography. The suspect is currently incarcerated at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. The Anne Arundel County arrest warrant will be lodged as a detainer against the suspect

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB