COVID-19 UPDATE (3/25/20): Schools to remain closed at least through April 24, 2020

Today at 11:00am, Governor Larry Hogan announced additional actions the State of Maryland is taking to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Currently there are 349 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Virus in Maryland including 31 in Anne Arundel County. 4 deaths in Maryland have been reported so far, none in Anne Arundel County. In terms of the age breakdown:

Under 18 – 5

18 to 64 – 335

65+ – 83

This morning, the Governor highlighted the following points and actions to help Marylanders fight the COVID-19 virus:

Any Marylander or visitor to Maryland who has recently been in New York MUST self-quarantine for 14 days. This is due to the exponential spread of the virus in New York.

Governor Hogan has requested a Presidential Disaster declaration for the State of Maryland.

Regarding the hospital surge program. We now have 2,400 beds which is ahead of schedule.

Maryland just received $4M in Federal funds to provide meals to older residents who may be shut in.

Seniors who want an automated daily check in call to see if they need anything can register by calling 866-50-CHECK.

Dr. Karen Salmon, Superintendent of Schools for the State announced that students will not return to classroom for at least another 4 weeks. The current closure will be extended to April 24, 2020.

Upon opening the press conference, Hogan reminded everyone that today is Maryland Day and wished everyone a Happy Maryland Day. He recapped the progress of the COVID-19 virus. “In spite of our aggressive actions, the crisis still continues to escalate, the reality is that this crisis is just beginning here in Maryland.” Hogan said prior to making announcements of the next steps.

At his prior press conference on March 23,2020, the following actions were put into place:

All non-essential businesses will be closed at 5:00pm today in accordance with Federal definition.

NOT ordering a shelter in place directly. Not forcing people to stay home, but to follow directives.

$175M state package to help small businesses in Maryland immediately

Unemployment has no waiting period

Hospitals to cease elective procedures

EO signed to prevent price gouging

Liquor stores will remain open and many restaurants will be able to continue delivery and carryout

