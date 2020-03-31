County Executive Pittman closes all public and private playgrounds

Responding to community concerns, County Executive Steuart Pittman signed an executive order today closing all private or community playgrounds to reduce the risks associated with COVID-19 coronavirus.

Content Continues Below

“To slow the spread of this dangerous virus, we must take Governor Hogan’s stay at home order seriously,” said County Executive Pittman. “People should not be congregating during this pandemic. We closed county park playgrounds last week, and we are taking this additional step because we have gotten reports that community playgrounds are still being used.”

On Monday, March 30, Governor Hogan signed an executive order requiring Marylanders to stay at home except when engaged in certain essential activities. Outdoor exercise such as jogging, biking, hiking or walking are among the activities still allowed, provided social distancing is maintained. Use of playgrounds does not meet this definition.

The executive order does not prohibit the use of private play equipment on individual residential lots, provided any such use is in compliance with social distancing guidelines required by the Governor. Violation of the order is a misdemeanor subject to a fine not exceeding $1,000 or imprisonment not exceeding six months.

Download (PDF, 1.29MB)

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB