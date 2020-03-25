CONCISE Listing of COVID-19 Resources and Links
There is WAY too much information being passed around surrounding the COVID-19 virus. It is encouraging that the communities are coming together like this to help, but there needs to be a way to consolidate it a bit. Hopefully this list of vetted links will help. Links to national and global sites (WHO, CDC, etc) are prominently placed on the more regional sites listed below.
Events are being canceled left and right and stores are changing operational policies. As we learn of them we will post that information separately; but the best solution is to check the Facebook Page of the organization, store, or event for the current status. We will not be including this information in this posting for that information, check here–we are updating it as best we can.
If you know of something that should be added, please send us an email at [email protected]
COVID-19 Virus Information
- Maryland Department of Health
- Anne Arundel County Health Department
- Johns Hopkins University & Medicine COVID Resource Center (world map)
- CDC Coronavirus Page
NOTE: Testing for the COVID-19 Virus is still not available to the general population. If you are concerned, contact your physician or the Anne Arundel County Health Department for direction (410-222-7256).
State of Maryland Actions, Initiatives, Important Information
- Governor Larry Hogan’s COVID Response
- Comptroller Peter Franchot, Listing of Restaurants Statewide with updated policies
- Price Gouging: If you see gouging, if possible take a photograph of the product and price. Provide details of the store and product. Email the information to [email protected]. Or call 410-528-8662.
Anne Arundel County Actions, Initiatives, Important Information
City of Annapolis Actions, Initiatives, Important Information
Ways To Help
For Businesses
- Small Business Administration (loans and other assistance)
- Maryland Coronavirus Resources for Businesses
- Anne Arundel County Economic Development Corp
- Annapolis Economic Development Resources
For Employees
- MD Unemployment (file online)
- City of Annapolis Workforce Assistance
- Extra Shift Annapolis (FB page primarily focused on service industry, private group-request access)
For Sanity
- Annapolis Streaming (FB page with musicians and artists performing live online)
- Anne Arundel County Public Library (digital assets, remote storytimes, etc.)
- Virtual Events (Spreadsheet by MD Dept. of Commerce)
- Live Arts Maryland “Quanrantiny” Concerts (SoundCloud)
