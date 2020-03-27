Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival postponed until 2021

The producers of the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival have announced that the 2020 festival, originally scheduled for May 16-17, 2020 has been postponed to May of 2021.

In a statement release today, Chesapeake Bay Events co-owners Don Hooker and his daughter Sarah Petska said:

Due to the current Corvid 19 pandemic and in accordance with State of Maryland guidelines from Governor Hogan, the Chesapeake Bay Festival has been postponed until May 22nd and 23rd 2021. The festival was originally scheduled to be held on Saturday and Sunday May 16 and 17 2020. The festival will still be held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland. Also, the festival will still support Special Olympics of Maryland. We intend to have as close to the same lineup as was originally scheduled for 2020. We have confirmed all but a few artists.

Patrons who have purchased tickets can use those tickets for the 2021 festival or request a refund by contacting Eventbrite.

Please note that VIP ticket holders who purchased tickets in 2019 may have an income tax issue if they deducted the deductible amount from their 2019 State and/or federal income tax.

Please be patient while waiting for refunds as it is only 2 of us processing them.

Although we are very disappointed to push the festival out a year, we know it is the right thing to do.

This is certainly a unique time in our world, but it is not the first. My generation was trained to hide under our desks in the event of a nuclear war during the Cold War. Many of my parents’ generation lived, suffered and died during World War II. My grandparents suffered through the Great Depression. Their parents lived through the Spanish Flu outbreak.

Those generations and the country survived those catastrophic events. I believe it brought out the best of us and the best in us. We look back on their heroism and determination with admiration.

They survived and we will survive this together.

We want to thank the many people out there, who are still on the job, risking their health, to provide us with essential goods and services. One group in particular is health care workers who are the real heroes of our generation.

And lastly, when the pandemic is over and the stock market rebounds and employment is up, were going to have the best damn Blues party ever at Sandy Point State Park in May 2021!

Stay Healthy and Safe!