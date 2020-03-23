“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Bowie Baysox season delayed

| March 23, 2020, 01:55 PM

Rams Head

Major League and Minor League Baseball has announced that the start of 2020 season will be delayed until further notice due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The decision was made after consultation with medical professionals earlier this month, and the Baysox are fully supportive of the two leagues’ decisions to push Opening Day back to a later date.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

“The Baysox are a valued community partner of the City of Bowie and Prince George’s County, and we look forward to playing baseball during the 2020 season when it is deemed safe. We’re excited to see everyone at Prince George’s Stadium this year, but the health of the fans, players, staff and fellow community members are of the highest priority at this time,” said Brian Shallcross, General Manager.

There is no set timetable as to when the season will start. Fans who have questions may call the Baysox Front Office at (301) 805-6000.

The Bowie Baysox 2020 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox will return in 2020 to celebrate their 28th Season. To keep up with Baysox news during the offseason, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox onFacebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here