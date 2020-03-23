Bowie Baysox season delayed

Major League and Minor League Baseball has announced that the start of 2020 season will be delayed until further notice due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The decision was made after consultation with medical professionals earlier this month, and the Baysox are fully supportive of the two leagues’ decisions to push Opening Day back to a later date.

Content Continues Below

“The Baysox are a valued community partner of the City of Bowie and Prince George’s County, and we look forward to playing baseball during the 2020 season when it is deemed safe. We’re excited to see everyone at Prince George’s Stadium this year, but the health of the fans, players, staff and fellow community members are of the highest priority at this time,” said Brian Shallcross, General Manager.

There is no set timetable as to when the season will start. Fans who have questions may call the Baysox Front Office at (301) 805-6000.

The Bowie Baysox 2020 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox will return in 2020 to celebrate their 28th Season. To keep up with Baysox news during the offseason, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox onFacebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports