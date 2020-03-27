BONUS PODCAST: Getting Health Insurance During COVID Pandemic

With everything to worry about with the COVID-19 Pandemic, health insurance should not be one of them.

Maryland Health Connection realizes that and has re-opened their enrollment through April 15th (currently). If you do not have insurance, please visit their website or contact their call center.

Today we speak with Michele Eberle who is the Executive Director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

If you are laid off and cannot afford it, there are programs to help for little to no cost.

LINKS:

www.marylandhealthconnection.gov/

855-642-8572

Have a listen!

