Anne Arundel County to open child care centers for essential personnel

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced today that the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks will open three Essential Personnel School Age (EPSA) sites to offer childcare services for essential employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic. This service is open only to those individuals defined under Governor Hogan’s executive order of March 25, 2020.

Child care service will begin Monday, March 30 at the South County Recreation Center and North Arundel Aquatic Center, and on Tuesday March 31 at Arundel Olympic Swim Center in Annapolis. Registration is open as of noon on Friday, March 27. Persons eligible for this service may find information and registration forms online at www.aacounty.org/departments/recreation-parks/child-care/child-care-essential-persons/index.html and questions can be directed to [email protected] or by calling 410-222-7856 ext. 0.

“Providing safe, compassionate, and professionally managed child care for the children of essential employees during this crisis is one of my top priorities right now,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Our Recreations and Parks team has stepped up in an extraordinary way to serve the families that serve us.”

State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Salmon announced on March 26 that all child care providers were ordered to be closed by the end of the day Friday, March 27th except those serving essential personnel. At that time she also announced the free child care program for essential personnel only. Essential persons are defined explicitly in the Governor’s executive order.

Children attending EPSA child care will be cared for with ratios of one staff member to no more than nine children. Parents are strongly urged to keep children at home as the first and best option to protect them from the COVID-19 virus. Please be aware that EPSA site activities will be limited based upon the location/space available. In general, activities will include: arts & crafts, games, and outdoor play (weather/space permitting). All locations will be open Monday – Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for children 4 to 12 years old.

Anne Arundel County has three designated EPSA sites and is pursuing additional sites in the future to meet demand as needed. The current locations and opening dates are:

South County Recreation Center (SCRC)

Planned opening: Monday, March 30, 2020

4510 Owensville Sudley Rd. Harwood, MD. 20776

16 openings for children

Free/Open only to Essential Personnel

North Arundel Aquatic Center (NAAC)

Planned opening: Monday, March 30, 2020

7888 Crain Highway Glen Burnie, MD. 21061

16 openings for children

Free/Open only to Essential Personnel

Arundel Olympic Swim Center (AOSC)

Planned opening: Tuesday, March 31, 2020

2690 Riva Rd. Annapolis, MD. 21401

16 openings for children

Free/Open only to Essential Personnel

