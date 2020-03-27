Annapolis Police: Crime ticks up in 2019, murders up, rapes down

In 2019, total reported crime in Annapolis increased by five percent over 2018. Crime over the last three years is at the lowest levels since 1975. These last three years have been three of the four lowest years reported. The crime levels have remained steady over the last ten years.

Content Continues Below

The Annapolis Police Department follows the reporting rules established by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program. Crimes reported are classified with the most serious crimes called Part One Crimes, they include: the violent crimes of homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault and the property crimes of burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.

Annapolis experienced a rise in violent crime in 2019 as compared to 2018, with increases in homicides, robberies and aggravated assaults. There were four homicides in Annapolis in 2019, compared to one in 2018, robberies increased from 47 reported in 2018 to 67 in 2019 and aggravated assaults also increased by 30 over the previous year. Reported rapes decreased from 27 in 2018 to 11 in 2019.

Property crimes increased by two percent in 2019. Burglaries were down by 35 crimes from 2018, while there were 12 additional larcenies and 37 additional motor vehicles stolen.

“The men and women of the Annapolis Police Department are committed to working hard and collaborating with the community to reduce overall crime in our city,” said Chief Edward Jackson. “Although we have seen slight increases in Part One crime, Annapolis Police Department remains committed to making the department a world class public safety organization for the City of Annapolis.”

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB