Annapolis Mayor Buckley isolating himself after possible COVID-19 exposure

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley alerted City Council members and department heads Tuesday morning that he was restricting his own personal movements after possible exposure to a person being tested for the COVID-19 virus.

Results for the testing take about five days. Buckley has no symptoms and has not been tested himself. Buckley was alerted to the potential exposure late Monday afternoon.

“I am working from home, continuing to do City business through telework and virtual meetings,” Buckley said.

Buckley’s public appearances will be canceled for the remainder of the week.

