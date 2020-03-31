Annapolis man killed in single vehicle crash on Riva Road

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a single vehicle crash on Riva Road that has left an Annapolis man dead.

On March 30, 2020, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police officers were responding to a call for service came upon a single-vehicle crash on Riva Road near Beards Point Rd in Riva, Maryland.

At the scene, a 2001 GMC Yukon was located on its side in the center of the roadway. The investigation revealed that the Yukon was traveling northbound on Riva Road north of Beards Point Road when it lost control on a curve. The Yukon then began to rotate counter-clockwise and crossed the center-line where it struck an embankment and tree. The vehicle later overturned onto its driver’s side, partially ejecting the driver, identified as 38-year old Zakary Hubbard of Annapolis.

A Medevac was dispatched to the accident scene, however, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Yukon was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Preliminarily, the police say the primary cause of the crash is driver error for not safely navigating the S-curve. It is believed that alcohol, drugs, and speed are factors in this crash. Any witnesses to this crash are asked to call 410-222-4700.

