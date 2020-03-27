“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis Bikeshare company pulls the plug due to Coronavirus

| March 26, 2020, 10:47 PM

Rams Head

Pace Bikeshare, the company that provides rental bicycles throughout the City of Annapolis is suspending the program in response to the COVID-19 virus.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

In a notice to customers sent out earlier this evening the company said:

We understand that many of you use Pace for essential functions like commuting to work or getting to stores for supplies, so this was not an easy decision to make. However, we have decided that it is necessary to prioritize the safety of our maintenance staff and other riders.

The company will be disabling the bikes in the racks and they have no firm idea how long the suspension will last. According to  the FAQ page, they are requesting people not contact them for any refunds for pre-paid rentals until they know when they will resume service.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here