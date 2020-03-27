Annapolis Bikeshare company pulls the plug due to Coronavirus

Pace Bikeshare, the company that provides rental bicycles throughout the City of Annapolis is suspending the program in response to the COVID-19 virus.

In a notice to customers sent out earlier this evening the company said:

We understand that many of you use Pace for essential functions like commuting to work or getting to stores for supplies, so this was not an easy decision to make. However, we have decided that it is necessary to prioritize the safety of our maintenance staff and other riders.

The company will be disabling the bikes in the racks and they have no firm idea how long the suspension will last. According to the FAQ page, they are requesting people not contact them for any refunds for pre-paid rentals until they know when they will resume service.

