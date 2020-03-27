Alderman Gay’s traffic woes continue with another citation for driving on suspended license

Annapolis Alderman DaJuan Gay (Ward-6) has been cited by the Easton Police Department for driving with a suspended license. The most recent incident was on February 29, 2020 in Talbot County. His original court date was scheduled for March 25, 2020; but it has been rescheduled to May 12, 2020.

Content Continues Below

This is not Gay’s first citation for driving with a suspended license. In March of 2018 he was cited for driving with a suspended license and again in May of 2019. In the May incident, he was also cited for speeding 91 MPH in a 65 MPH zone as well as reckless driving.

That case became an issue for Gay when he failed to appear for court and a bench warrant was issued. He was arrested by Maryland State Police at the 2019 Military Bowl in Annapolis under a bench warrant. At the time, Gay said he had never received notice of the court date.

Gay does not have an attorney listed in the latest incident; but local Attorney Scott MacMullan represented him in the May 2019 case after his arrest. MacMullan requested an expedited hearing and the case was heard on January 6, 2020. Judge Richard Duden reduced the speeding ticket to 76 MPH in a 65 MPH violation and reduced the fine to $100 and assessed 2 points to Gay’s driving record. The reckless driving charge was dropped and Gay was granted a Probation Before Judgement resolution to the driving on a suspended license and fined $100. According to MacMullan at the time, “His license has been reinstated and is valid.”

In another incident on February 17, 2019, Gay was involved in an accident at I-495 and US 50 where he was cited by the Prince George’s County Police Department for failure to control the speed of a vehicle to avoid an accident. In that incident (screenshot below), he was fined $130. However, his license was suspended on March 25, 2019 for failure to comply when the fine was unpaid. It appears that ultimately the fine was paid, and the suspension lifted on January 3, 2020, just three days before he was to appear in court for the bench warrant in front of Judge Duden. Gay’s first name in that incident was misspelled as “DaJaun.”

Upon review of the electronic court records, the Alderman has two other outstanding legal issues, both are failure to pay rent cases for his residence in Princess Anne.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB