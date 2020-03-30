AAMC Foundation lays out information and needs of medical center

Jan Wood, the President of the Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation recently sent a letter to supporters discussing ways people can help the local medical center and to follow along with their needs.

The letter is as follows:

Dear Friends,

As our community faces an unprecedented health care pandemic, we want you to know, on behalf of all of us at Anne Arundel Medical Center, that your health remains our priority. Our dedicated Luminis Health and AAMC leadership, caregivers, and support teams are making extraordinary efforts to continue to provide the highest quality of care for all of those who need it throughout our region.

I want to take this opportunity to share some news and information directly with you, our Foundation family. Our incredible front-line colleagues are working diligently to ensure that our hospital is prepared to handle this crisis. Under the leadership of our long-established Emergency Management Program, our clinical and support teams have been trained on how to identify, isolate, and care for patients with infectious disease, and we have systems in place to keep patients and health care workers safe throughout our facilities. In addition, we continue to work closely with the CDC and local and state Departments of Health to integrate their guidance into our established protocols.

Although we cannot predict the overall impact that this disease will have on our community in the coming weeks, we remain committed to AAMC’s mission of Living Healthier Together. Similarly, the AAMC Foundation team is committed to being here for you as a resource, and we will share additional communications, news, and health system updates with you over the coming weeks.

We are deeply grateful for your passion and commitment to take care of your neighbors, your loved ones, and our AAMC caregivers at this time. We are experiencing a very real need for supplies and support for our clinical teams who are working long and demanding hours to care for all patients in our community, including those infected with COVID-19. As a result, we have created a designated AAMC Foundation Community Response Fund and we are grateful for any donation made, as every dollar contributed to this fund truly will make a difference.

The Community Response Fund is an opportunity for you to directly support our dedicated and hard-working care teams, as well as the hospital’s greatest needs throughout this critical period. An additional support page has also been created that provides information on other ways to give back at this time, including donating essential supplies and donating blood. Please find that page online at Staying Healthier Together and make sure to follow the AAMC Blog and Anne Arundel Medical Center on Facebook for the latest news and health system updates.

Finally, as many of you are already aware, we announced on March 12th that the 2020 Denim & Diamonds Bash has been cancelled. Many of you have chosen to donate your sponsorship monies, auction item donations, and/or ticket purchase funds to support this effort despite the event’s cancellation. We want to express our thanks to all of you who are supporting this important event that provides vital funding for our ongoing mental health and addiction care programs.

We hope you know how very much we appreciate your partnership in bringing hope and healing to our community. From our AAMC Foundation family to yours, we hope that you stay safe and stay connected so that we may continue to provide the best possible care to you and those who matter most to you.

With gratitude,

Jan Wood

President, AAMC Foundation and Chief Development Officer