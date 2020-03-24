“Herrmann
AACC to complete semester remotely

| March 24, 2020, 04:11 PM

Following the Governor’s recently announced state-wide initiatives, including the closing of all public schools for two weeks, AACC has updated its COVID-19 plan. New information is bolded.

Beginning April 6, courses at Anne Arundel Community College will be delivered remotely. Because this continues to be a fluid, rapidly changing situation, this information is up to date as of 4 p.m. Friday, March 13. For the most recent AACC updates, please refer to aacc.edu/virusinfo.

Students

Spring break will be extended March 16-April 5. Classes resume April 6. Beginning April 6, courses will be delivered remotely. Detailed information regarding individual courses will be provided to students no later than the week of March 30. Beginning Thursday, April 2, student support services will resume through a combination of remote access and limited in-person services practicing social distancing.

Faculty and Staff

Starting March 23, some designated faculty and staff will begin preparation for remote learning. During the week of March 30, all staff and faculty will report to work to assess and prepare courses to be delivered through remote means.

“I realize this is a heavy lift and extremely disruptive. Please remember we are doing this in service to the entire community and in support of the state. I support the leadership role that the state is taking and proud of the collective effort we are making,” said President Dawn Lindsay. “Please bear with us as we work through this ever-changing and unprecedented situation. As busy as we are, remember to take time to care for yourselves along with your family and your neighbors. We will get through this together.”

