7th Annual Lifeline 100 set for October 4th

Dust off that bike and ride! join Anne Arundel County Executive, Steuart Pittman, Anne Arundel Department of Recreation & Parks, Anne Arundel County Police and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County (BikeAAA) on October 4, 2020 for the seventh annual Lifeline 100 Community Bicycle Event!

Content Continues Below

This year will mark the 7th Anniversary of the Anne Arundel County Lifeline 100! What began to showcase Anne Arundel County’s scenic trails and roadways, and spotlight cycling awareness, safety and its benefits, has grown every year into a celebrated annual event drawing hundreds of cyclists of all ages and abilities and supporters from around the Mid-Atlantic.

The event typically attracts more than 800 participants from age 4 to 84 of all levels and abilities, a wide range of bikes including road bikes, hybrids, mountain bikes, cruisers, tandems, recumbents, adaptive and trikes. Over the past five years the event has generated more than $200,000 in proceeds for non-profit beneficiaries and has won the Maryland, My Maryland Award from the Maryland Recreation & Parks Association.

The 2020 Lifeline 100 will be on Sunday, October 4th. We will again offer 100 and 65 mile scenic routes with views of the Severn River, Chesapeake Bay, historic Annapolis and more. The 30 and 15 mile flat, paved trail routes are great for riders of all ages and abilities including families, adaptive bikes and people with special needs who can register at a 2 for 1 rate with their accompanying rider thanks to the generous Ride Leader sponsorship from Prophasys. County Executive Steuart Pittman said “the Lifeline 100 exemplifies the power of partnership by county agencies and nonprofits and the importance of biking for recreation and transportation. I urge all citizens and visitors to come join us for this award-winning event at Kinder Farm Park.”

The free Children’s Bike Rodeo for ages 4-10 provided by PedalPowerKids will return on October 4 from 12:30 to 2:30 for a fun and educational experience. The Bike Rodeo will include a short bike safety check, helmet instruction and safe riding tips followed by a kids’ obstacle riding course that includes turns, stops and crossings. Reserve your free time slot at www.lifeline100.com/rodeo.

Proceeds support local nonprofits including Anne Arundel Crisis Response System, Recreation Deeds for Special Needs and Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel County. 501c3 nonprofits who would like to use Lifeline100 as a platform to recruit riders to fund-raise for their cause, should contact us using www.lifeline100.com/contact/. Financial or in-kind food sponsors and volunteers should use the same Contact link.

Earlybird registration rates are available until June 1. For full event details and registration information please visit www.lifeline100.com.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB