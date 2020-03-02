“Herrmann
2nd Annual Pride Parade and Festival postponed

| March 31, 2020, 10:33 AM

Annapolis Pride announced today that the second annual Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival is postponed. The event had been scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 27.

“We are incredibly sad at having to take this action, but we know it is the right thing to do,” said Annapolis Pride Founder and CEO Jeremy Browning. “Public health and safety continue to be our number one priority, and today’s decision reflects that commitment. We will be working with the City of Annapolis to reschedule the parade and festival.

“This is a challenging time and we are just beginning to experience the widespread impacts of this pandemic in Maryland and across the nation,” he added. “Now more than ever, it’s important to have a supportive and inclusive community. Annapolis Pride will continue to work to build visibility and awareness of LGBTQ+ issues, create safe and welcoming spaces where all people feel welcome, and connect the community with allies and resources.”

Browning said that in the coming weeks, Annapolis Pride, Inc. will be reaching out to their more than 100 community partners – including local businesses, non-profits, faith communities, and public institutions – to identify and share resources for the LGBTQ+ community. Anyone who knows of a resource or virtual event should email that information to [email protected].

