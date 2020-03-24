24-year veteran of County police force arrested on domestic assault charges

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested one of their own after a domestic assault call in Odenton last night.

On Saturday, March 28, 2020 at approximately 11:50 p.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 500 block of Maple Ridge Lane in Odenton for a domestic assault.

The victim advised her live-in boyfriend physically assaulted her during an argument. While officers were conducting their investigation they learned that there may have been a previously unreported domestic assault involving the same suspect and victim in January of this year.

The suspect has been identified as a 24-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol as a sergeant. He has been charged with second degree assault and is currently suspended without police powers. The victim in the case did not require medical attention.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the TipLine 410-222-4700.

